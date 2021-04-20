Hailey Bieber captures attention with her stunning appearance in Beverly Hills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Bieber showed off her grace as she appeared in stunning outfit in Beverly Hills on Monday.
The 24-year-old catwalk queen got every head turning as she arrived to a business meeting in the town wearing a bright neon green blazer and Daisy Dukes.
The Jusin Bieber's sweetheart put her legs on full display as she made her way to the meeting working strappy green heels and a matching clutch in her hand.
Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, was looking gorgeous as she strutted inside the building with a laptop in her hands.
The supermodel oozed cool as she stepped outside of the car with her blonde locks styled into choppy waves. She also carried a black face mask.
The model shared a close-up snap of her look onto her Instagram stories, where she posed with her face cropped out of view but her dazzling diamond engagement ring on full display.