Emma Stone, Dave McCary 'grown closer' since daughter's arrival

Emma Stone and Dave McCary announced their engagement in December 2019

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have become inseparable ever since they welcomed a little angel in their clan.

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected," a source close to the couple revealed.



As for how McCary is doing as a first-time dad, the insider added that he is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

Meanwhile, Stone has been “very low-key and has asked people to just respect their privacy during this time,” they said.

“Emma has been at home with her husband and the baby," the souce went on.

Rumours of a plausible romance betwen the La La Land actress star and McCary first started circulating in June 2017.

They announced their engagement in December 2019 when he posted an Instagram photo of Stone showing off her ring.

However, they had to postpone their wedding in 2020 amid the pandemic and instead found out they are going to become parents.