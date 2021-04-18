Female Eminem fan releases rap song to defend him against 'cancel culture'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A female fan of Marshall Mathers has released a rap song to call out the people who are trying to cancel Eminem because they think the rapper is offensive.
While Eminem himself has addressed the issue in a social media post, his fans are also defending him against the so-called cancel culture.
A social media influencer recently gave a shut up call to folks trying to cancel Eminem.
The female YouTuber takes aim at Gen Z as she defends Eminem in an amazing rap song.
Check out the video: