Sun Apr 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2021

Female Eminem fan releases rap song to defend him against 'cancel culture'

A female fan of Marshall Mathers has released a rap song to call out the people  who are trying to cancel Eminem because they think the rapper is offensive.

While Eminem himself has addressed the issue in a social media post, his fans are also defending him against the so-called cancel culture.

A social media influencer recently gave a shut up call to folks trying to cancel Eminem.

The female YouTuber takes aim at Gen Z as she defends Eminem in an amazing rap song.

Check out the video:



