Sun Apr 18, 2021
April 18, 2021

Prince William tried to keep his distance from Prince Harry

Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Prince Harry on Saturday attended the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip who died last week at the age of 99.   

The funeral marked the first time Prince Harry met his family since his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A day after the ceremony, a report in Mail on Sunday said Prince William requested Peter Phillips to stand between himself and brother Prince Harry during Prince Philip’s funeral.

The report could not be independently confirmed. Earlier, Prince Harry was seen talking to Kate Middleton shortly after the funeral. They were later joined by Prince William before the three walked back to the castle. 

