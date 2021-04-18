Why Queen Elizabeth separated William and Harry during Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William finally put to rest their feud for the sake of their late grandfather Prince Philip on Saturday.



While the Duke of Edinburgh’s children and grandchildren walked behind the Rover carrying his coffin, many noticed that the two brothers weren’t standing together but had their cousin Mark Phillip between them.

While some thought that this was because of their longstanding rift, the real reason they stood apart was entirely different.

Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly that the arrangement was made the Queen on ‘practical’ grounds instead of to snub someone.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral, and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke,” the Palace told the portal.