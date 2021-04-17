Sarah Khan expecting first child with Falak Shabir?

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is reportedly expecting her first child with husband singer Falak Shabir.



The Akhiyan singer turned to Instagram and shared an illustration of mother and father with a sweet and cryptic note, leaving his millions of fans speculating he and his wife Sarah Khan are expecting their first baby.

He captioned it “This is the beauty of a relationship! SubhanAllah.”

The endearing post has left the fans speculating the couple is expecting their first child.

Sarah and Falak got married in July 2020 and the celebrity couple was vacationing in Turkey merely days ago.