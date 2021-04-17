Prince Harry to meet Queen Elizabeth in private before Prince Philip's funeral

If Prince if Harry wishes to end quarantine early, he will have to pay £130 to have a private test from an approved supplier

Prince Harry might have a private meeting with Queen Elizabeth before Prince Philip's funeral takes place on Saturday.



It is highly possible that the Duke of Sussex ends his self-isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, to meet his grieving grandmother.

Under COVID-19 rules, if Harry wishes to end quarantine early, he will have to pay £130 to have a private test from an approved supplier five days into his isolation period, as part of the Test to Release scheme.

He can then see the Queen in person before funeral proceedings officially start.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday last week and within two days of his demise, Harry flew to the UK from California to attend the funeral.

However, he will not walk together with Prince William behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

The funeral service will be broadcast on BBC One and members of the public have been advised to watch the procession on television instead of travelling to Windsor.