Queen Elizabeth to be accompanied by this person to Prince Philip's funeral

Only 30 royals who will be honouring Prince Philip during his last rites today

The surprising person who will accompany Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip's funeral has been revealed.



According to palace insiders, royal funerals include the Queen traveling to the Church in a Bentley, along with a Lady-in-Waiting.

While it is not confirmed which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, this information will be released ahead of the funeral.



As Hello! magazine reported, Queen's companion could be Susan Rhodes, who was also seen besides the monarch on the balcony of the Foreign Office at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day back in November.

Rhodes has dispatched her duties to the monarch since she was appointed as an Extra Lady-in-Waiting in 2017 alongside Lady Elizabeth Leeming, who could also join the Queen in her car today instead.

Meanwhile there are only 30 royals who will be honouring the Duke of Edinburgh during his last rites today owing to COVID-19 restrictions.