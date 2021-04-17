close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Brad Pitt joins his pal Sandra Bullock in 'Lost City of D'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reunited with her decades-old pal  Sandra Bullock in romantic action-comedy 'Lost City of D' in a cameo role.

The 57-year-old dashing actor  is joining Sandra Bullock for Paramount's romantic action-adventure comedy that also stars Channing Tatum.

'Lost City of D' is actually a friendly quid pro quo as it follows Bullock making a cameo appearance in award-winning star's action thriller 'Bullet Train', which recently wrapped production with director David Leitch shooting for Sony.

The 56-year-old actress has previously landed a plum role opposite the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star  in one of the most anticipated new films 'Bullet Train'. It would be their first film together even though they have been friends for decades.

Brad Pitt reportedly could not refuse to land his role when his friend Bullock - who is producing as well as starring in 'Lost City of D' - reached out to the dashing actor for a cameo role in her upcoming movie. 

