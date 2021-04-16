Kate Middleton to attend first royal funeral on Saturday

After marrying Prince William in April 2011, Kate Middleton has attended many happy occasions while accompanying the royal family.



Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday would be the first royal funeral Kate Middleton would be attending in her ten years as a royal family member.

Commenting on her experience, a report in the British media said that it would be no doubt a difficult day for the wife of Prince William as she attends her first televised royal funeral.

Prince Philip's funeral would be attended by 30 people and a list of guests has also been released ahead of the funeral where Prince Harry would also be present.



The husband of Queen Elizabeth died last Friday at the age of 99.