close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Eminem fans defend the rapper after MGK appears on 'Top 10 most streamed rappers in 2021'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly's fans are happy that Eminem did not appear in the list of  " top 10 most streamed rappers in 2021"

They are celebrating the rapper's success after it was reported that he was on the list  released earlier this month.

The Cleveland rapper himself shared the list on Twitter. Although he did not mention Eminem, his fans were quick to notice that the list did not contain the name of the Detroit native.

"Notice how there's no Eminem," wrote an MGK fan while commenting on his post.

This seemed to star a fight between the fans of the two artists who have attacked each other during the couple of years.

Slim Shady fans confronted the rapper's critic on MGK's timeline.


Latest News

More From Entertainment