Eminem fans defend the rapper after MGK appears on 'Top 10 most streamed rappers in 2021'

Machine Gun Kelly's fans are happy that Eminem did not appear in the list of " top 10 most streamed rappers in 2021"

They are celebrating the rapper's success after it was reported that he was on the list released earlier this month.

The Cleveland rapper himself shared the list on Twitter. Although he did not mention Eminem, his fans were quick to notice that the list did not contain the name of the Detroit native.

"Notice how there's no Eminem," wrote an MGK fan while commenting on his post.

This seemed to star a fight between the fans of the two artists who have attacked each other during the couple of years.

Slim Shady fans confronted the rapper's critic on MGK's timeline.



