Fri Apr 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2021

Madison LeCroy breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez's split with Alex Rodriguez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 16, 2021

Madison LeCroy is the woman Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with

Madison LeCroy has come forth addressing Jennifer Lopez's split with Alex Rodriguez.

For the unversed, LeCroy is the woman Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with.

The Southern Charm star told Page Six, "I wish them the best."

J-Lo and A.Rod officially confirmed they have parted ways in a joint statement they released on Thursday.

 The former lovers said they are 'better off as friends' after trying to make things work for a month.

Earlier, when LeCroy asked about A.Rod's cheating scandal with her, she told Andy Cohen, “He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him.”

She subsequently told Page Six of the alleged relationship, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

LeCroy told the outlet that she and A.Rod had only “spoken on the phone,” but had “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” 

