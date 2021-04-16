Sajal Aly’s all-time favourite photo with Ahad Raza Mir wins the internet

Sajal Aly shared her all-time favourite photo with husband Ahad Raza Mir and the picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted the stunning photo on her Story.

In the picture, Sajal and Ahad can be seen walking the ramp for one of the fashion shows.

The celebrity couple is seen wearing ethnic bridal outfit.

She posted the picture with caption “My all time fav picture” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Sajal and Ahad.