Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez delayed split to protect kids

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship has been on the rocks since a month.



However, the couple delayed their split in order to protect their kids, who share a close bond with each other.

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They still have love for each other that I think will never go away," the source added. “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday."

On Thursday, the former couple confirmed they have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

“Jennifer and A-Rod had been in couples counseling for a while and they truly just grew apart,” a separate source said. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore."

