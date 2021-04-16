Prince Harry, William will not walk together at Prince Philip's funeral, Palace confirms

'The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes,' said a Palace spokesperson

Prince Harry and William will not honour Prince Philip together and will be separated behind his coffin, on strict orders of Queen Elizabeth.



This was done in order to prevent any focus from Prince Philip's funeral going elsewhere, in particular towards the fallout between the two princes.

Harry and William, who have been embroiled in a rift lately, will be walking with their cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, separating them at the funeral’s entry procession into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

During a second procession, William and Peter will walk shoulder to shoulder, followed by Harry and David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Even inside the Chapel, the two would be seated at a distance, because of the six-feet-apart rule amid COVID-19.

The procession order was “a practical change rather than sending a signal,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.



“This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes,” the spokesperson added.