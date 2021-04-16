Prince Philip’s funeral to be unlike a traditional Royal service for several reasons

Buckingham Palace has released details about Prince Philip's funeral which will take place on Saturday afternoon (1400 GMT) in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It will be unlike a traditional Royal funeral for several reasons. There will be a small ceremonial procession behind the vehicle carrying the coffin — which the Queen's husband helped design in his life.

Military uniforms will not be worn to the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral to avoid issues. It will be a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state one, with most of the details in keeping with his personal wishes.

Philip's eldest two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, will lead the procession, followed by their siblings Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.



Philip's grandsons William, Harry and Peter Phillips will follow them. The final members of the procession will be Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and Philip's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

Harry and William will not be walking next to each other at their grandfather’s funeral as their cousin Peter Philips (Princess Anne’s son) will walk between them behind the coffin.

Two of Philip’s great nephews and a cousin will be present. Since only 30 people are permitted to attend the funeral.

The Queen will obviously be present at the service - which will be broadcast live - with their four children, but many other members of the royal family will not be able to attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be there as only 30 people will be present at the service.

According to the Palace spokesman: "The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes."

Harry, who has been quarantining without his American wife at their former home Frogmore Cottage, will have an opportunity to mend fences with his family. But, the Royals reportedly are still not trusting The Duke after private family conversations were leaked to Gayle King of CBS.