Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

Dua Lipa turns out to be 'It's a Sin' fan

Thu, Apr 15, 2021
 

Dua Lipa on Thursday revealed that she   has finished watching  TV series "It's a Sin".

Taking to Instagram, she wrote "I know i'm a little late to have watched this but it is absolutely incredible!"

Set in 1981 the miniseries is about Ritchie, Colin and Roscoe who leave home at 18 to begin new lives in London, but they find themselves challenged by a virus that most of the world ignores.

