The Crown: Queen Elizabeth beat Prince Philip?

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on Friday at the age of 99.

As the world remembers the Duke of Edinburgh , his depiction in Netflix show "The Crown" has also come under discussion.

In the show's episode titled "Pride and Joy" the Duke of Edinburgh has to run to ward off a physical attack by his wife, the Queen Elizabeth II during their foreign tour.

The couple's fight is recorded on the camera by the reporters stationed outside their residence abroad. The young Queen is seen throwing things and screaming as she runs after her husband.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the Netflix series has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.