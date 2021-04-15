Demi Lovato sheds light on wanting to ‘normalize’ living with her best friend

Renowned singer Demi Lovato recently sat down for an interview and got candid about her desire to normalize living with platonic friends.

She got candid during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted to the host, "I am living with one of my best friends. I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends. Let's normalize that, you know."

At that point even Barrymore jumped in to agree and added, "If I didn't have two children, I would actually ask you if you wanted to be roommates.”

Lovato seemed so excited about the possibility that she chimed right in with a candid quip and said, "I would say yes in a heartbeat!"

Check it out below:



