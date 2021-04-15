Demi Lovato addresses being freed from secrets after ‘Dancing with the Devil’ release

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato sheds light on her decision to come clean about the skeletons inside her closet.

The singer addressed her new found freedom during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted how being released from her secrets has helped her feel more in control.

She was even quoted saying, "And now that I'm owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that's because I’m being honest.”

“Secrets keep you sick, I've heard that a million times and I fully believe it. Now there's nothing, there's no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I'm like, 'Hey this is me’.”