Beyonce's interesting time with children under pandemic

American music superstar Beyonce is a proud mother of three who spent quality time with her children during the stressful period of the pandemic. The Irreplaceable hitmaker has recently opened up about her life with children under pandemic.



The 39-year-old actress and singer has given a special interview to British Vogue and discussed her role as mother to 8-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rui and Sir. The singer graces the December cover of the magazine.

“I have become a better listener," Beyonce said. "Blue is very smart and aware that there is a change, but it is my job as a mother to do everything I can to keep her world as positive and safe as it can be for an eight year old.”

She disclosed how she engaged with her children. “My best advice is to love them more than ever," she pointed out. "I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I reach out to her to understand how this is affecting her.”

The musician also discussed how she inculcates the sense of responsibility among her children. The former Destiny’s Child member highlighted she expresses her admiration for her daughter Blue, who reciprocates by admiring celeb mom which, according to the singer, will eventually motivate her to be a role model for her children.

“When I tell her that I am proud of her, she tells me that she is proud of me and that I am doing a good job,” the singer said smilingly. “She’s a lot of sweetness. She melts my heart.”

She continued, “I think the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

Beyonce also shed light on how the family spent the lockdown period. “Miss children and I created ‘Fashion Fridays," she said. "Every Friday, we would dress in my clothes or make clothes together and take pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh at this crazy year together."

Her fans will be happy to know that Beyoncé's new clothing line “Ivy Park” took inspiration from the “bright and bold colours” of the clothes she created with her children, colours that “brought me joy and made me smile in the middle of a moment difficult for all of us," she said.