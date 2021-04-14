Meera laments incorrect reporting about her US visit

Pakistani film actress Meera has regretted that Pakistani media published fake news on her that she had been admitted to a mental hospital.

Speaking to Geo News over the phone, actress Meera said there was a “misunderstanding” when she visited a hospital in New York last week but the matter was resolved quickly and neither she was sent to a mental hospital nor there was any requirement for her to deposit a bond of $50000 to leave the hospital.

“There was another fake news that I have been asked to leave the United States of America. I am here in Houston today with showbiz promoter Rehan Siddiqui to work on at least three projects including a meet and greet session, Ramzan transmission and an acting project. I will be working in Houston for a month,” said Meera who reached Houston last night from New York.

Promoter Rehan Siddiqui confirmed that Meera will be working on a few projects during her stay in Houston.

It’s understood that news broke out first through a family member of Meera that she had been admitted to a mental facility. This happened when Meera visited a hospital and demanded protocol treatment. At the same time she was on phone to her mother in Lahore. The doctor told Meera to “put the phone down while talking to me”.

The Baaji actor told her mother Shafqat Rubab that it looks like that she has been sent to a mental hospital as doctor keeps asking her to come off the phone. Then Meera put her phone abruptly and her mother informed someone in media that her daughter is in a mental hospital. Following that, several stories were created around Meera.

Meera said she understands that media has a huge interest in her life and she welcomes it but this is not right to publish fake news, without any verification.

Meera said there was a communication issue which was blown to next level .

Rehan Siddiqui said media reported that Captain Naveed had paid an amount of $50,000 for her bail but according to the US law a bond or fine is paid when a court makes a finding.

Rehan Siddiqui added: “This is baseless. Meera carries a US Green Card and there are no restrictions on her. Every news around this was false. We need to promote our artists and not put them down. Meera is a great talent and we should encourage her. I will be working on her with a few projects and that’s why I have invited her to Houston.”