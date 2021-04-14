Prince Harry, Prince William break silence, speak on phone prior to Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly put their feud aside as the brothers spoke over the phone following the death of their beloved grandfather Prince Philip.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the royal siblings broke their silence on Sunday, shortly after the Duke of Sussex landed in the UK and arrived at Frogmore Cottage to quarantine.

While details of their conversation remain unknown, the brothers are expected to put their feud aside and stand shoulder-to-shoulder for the sake of the Queen and the royal family.

One royal source told the newspaper: "They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother.

"I would be extremely surprised if that wasn't front and centre of both their minds.

"They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once."

Another well-placed insider said: "The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified."

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is expected to act a peacemaker to ensure that the brothers remain united.

An insider said that she, who was once very close with Harry, "will be hoping to sooth tensions" at the sombre event.