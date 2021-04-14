Prince Philip wanted no part in Megxit talks despite feeling bad for Harry, Meghan

Prince Philip had helped his wife Queen Elizabeth II during every crisis that hit the British monarchy.



However, when it came to their grandson Prince Harry’s royal exit with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Edinburgh took a step back and let Her Majesty take the wheel.

According to a report by The Sun, the late royal, who died last week at the age of 99, sympathized with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but still refused to partake in the discussions that occurred subsequent to their decision of stepping down as senior members.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth was quoted, saying that the Duke understood that “people have to lead their lives as they think best.”

The biographer wrote in the Daily Mail claiming that Philip had responded to the royal rift saying: “I’ll soon be out of it and not before time.”