No, Jennifer Aniston is not adopting a child: Rep refutes circulating reports

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston sent shockwaves after reports went rife about her wanting to adopt a child.



However, before fans could get too excited, the Friends actor’s rep came forth to put the rumours to rest, calling the circulating reports “false.”

According to some tabloids, the actor had revealed during the filming of the much-anticipated Friends reunion special that she is adopting a child.

Her rep denied the claims and told TMZ that “rumors of Jennifer being in the process of adopting a baby are ‘false and never happened.’”

The Murder Mystery actor frequently falls prey to rumours about her personal life, including false stories about her reconciliation with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

She spoke about the press intrusion in her love life with Elle back in 2019. Aniston had said: “I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion.”

“And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she had said.

“Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice,” she shared.

“When the work has been put in and it doesn’t seem that there’s an option of it working, that’s okay. That’s not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it’s very narrow-minded thinking,” she added.

She further said that the media’s fixation on her marital status is “diminishing everything I have succeeded at, and that I have built and created.”

“It’s such a shallow lens that people look through. It’s the only place to point a finger at me as though it’s my damage—like it’s some sort of a scarlet letter on me that I haven’t yet procreated, or maybe won’t ever procreate,” she said.