Nick Jonas applauds Harry Styles, Niall Horan for their music choice

American singer and actor Nick Jonas loved the way One Direction stars Harry Styles and Niall Horan are creating music by taking inspiration from the golden hits from 1970s and 1980s.



The 28-year-old Jonas Brothers star praised the singers while performing his coaching duties on The Voice. He addressed contestants Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall while they discussed their song choice with him. Both the contestants are set to go head-to-head for a Voice Battle.

Nick Jonas recalled the former 1D bandmates’ similar sounds after pursuing their solo careers. “When Harry broke out, when Niall broke out [of] One Direction, they did a really good job of touching on some older influences in their modern take on things,” he said.

The choice of going with Haz’s ‘Adore You’ made Nick Jonas comment, “Now, in this song, in particular, you get so many great 70s, 80s feels from this.

“So I just thought it would be a good kind of mash of all your influences.”

The fans of the One Direction music band expressed their happy views after seeing the Jealous hitmaker praise Haz and Niall.

“I never thought i needed Nick Jonas talking about Harry in my life,” said a comment.

“I don’t think anyone understands how much this means to me Literally Nick Jonas who I also Stan talking about one direction [sic],” another commenter has to say. A fan said, “My worlds colliding,” and same, tbh.

