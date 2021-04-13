Tik Tok star accuses YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault

Tik Tok star Justine Paradise has come forward with the claim that YouTuber Jake Paul has sexually assaulted her.

Justine released a 20-minute-long video on YouTube detailing her experience which she claims happened at his Team 10 house in California in July 2019.

Jake did not comment on the incident in the three days since the video was published.

Justine had thought that she could not talk about the incident because she signed a non-disclosure agreement prior to entering Jake’s residence.

She alleged that she did not consent to Jake's advances, who then forcefully took advantage of Justine.

"He didn't ask for consent or anything," she alleged.

"That's not okay. On no level at all is that okay."

She said that the YouTube star acted cold and no longer spoke to her again.