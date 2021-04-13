close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2021

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ crosses one billion views on YouTube

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 13, 2021
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ crosses one billion views on YouTube

The Dynamite, global smash by BTS, has become the third music video of South Korean boy band to have crossed one billion views on YouTube.

The Dynamite music video by BTS was premiered on August 21, 2020.

It is the third BTS music video to achieve this benchmark.

Before Dynamite, BTS' DNA and Boy With Luv have crossed one billion views on YouTube.

It may also be noted here that Dynamite garnered over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours of release, making it the biggest music video debut on YouTube to date. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment