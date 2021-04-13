BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ crosses one billion views on YouTube

The Dynamite, global smash by BTS, has become the third music video of South Korean boy band to have crossed one billion views on YouTube.



The Dynamite music video by BTS was premiered on August 21, 2020.



It is the third BTS music video to achieve this benchmark.

Before Dynamite, BTS' DNA and Boy With Luv have crossed one billion views on YouTube.

It may also be noted here that Dynamite garnered over 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours of release, making it the biggest music video debut on YouTube to date.