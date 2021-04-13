Sebastian Stan's social media post lands him in top Twitter trends

Hollywood star Sebastian Stan drew a lot of reaction from his fans leaving his name in Twitter's top trends as the Political Animals actor promoted his upcoming movie, Monday, through an Instagram post.

The Monday film recounts the love story between Mickey played by Stan and Chloe played by Denise Gough. The lovebirds meet in Athens and have a one night stand which makes it difficult for them to return to their usual lives.



Directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos, the Sebastian Stan-starrer will release in theatres this Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Stan posted a snap of himself wearing nothing but a jacket. The snap was probably a scene from his upcoming movie. In the photo, Stan can be seen facing away from the camera while standing in the middle of the street, holding his jacket open for all to see.

The 38-year-old actor captioned the post: "MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our “all”, we literally did."

Sebastian Stan is winning more hearts ever since he moved from supporting role to main character in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sebastian Stan’s post attracted a lot of attention from his fans who reacted with their memes.



