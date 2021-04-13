Hailey Bieber breaks silence on 'bad experiences' with paparazzi shooting up her skirt

Supermodel Hailey Bieber is now the subject of interest for paparazzi in Los Angeles, which has led her to some 'bad experiences'.

The Stephen Baldwin's daughter opened up about some uncomfortable moments when photographers tried to invade her privacy.

Hailey Bieber attracted a lot of attention after marrying Justin Bieber, internationally-renowned pop star, in 2018.



Opening up about paparazzi’s behaviour , Hailey reveled on Dixie D’Amelio’s Early Late Night Show, saying: "I think that it’s a really weird, invasive thing. What I understand is people wanting to capture clothing or try to get these outfit shots. To me, that is understandable because that’s good for the people who design the clothes and for our stylists."



Justin's sweetheart Hailey went on to add:'But it’s a different thing when I feel like it feels invasive and disrespectful.'

The Biebers live in Los Angeles, and they are followed by paparazzi everywhere. While they seem used to it now, Bieber explains that she still does not fully understand these photographers.