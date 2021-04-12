Princess Diana's brother chooses not to react to Prince Philip's death

Royal fans are wondering if Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer would attend the funeral prayers for Prince Philip.

Spencer has chosen not to issue a statement on social media on the death of Prince Philip.

Ever since it was announced that only 30 people would attend the funeral prayers of the Duke of Edinburgh, royal fans are wondering if Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle is on the list of attendees.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband who died on Friday aged 99, will have a ceremonial funeral on Saturday April 17 without any public access or public procession, Buckingham Palace said.

The funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at 1500 local time on April 17.

Philip currently lies at rest in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. There will be no lying in state. On April 17 the coffin will be moved from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel for a funeral service.

The service will begin with a national minute of silence. The congregation will adhere to national COVID guidelines. At the end of the service Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.

The funeral will be broadcast live. There will be a period of national mourning until the end of Saturday April 17. The royal family will observe two weeks of royal mourning.

WHO WILL ATTEND?

Prince Charles and other members of the royal family will take part in the procession on foot behind Philip’s coffin. The queen will not walk in the procession.

Prince Harry plans to attend the funeral though his pregnant wife Meghan has been advised not to by her physician.

“The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend,” the Buckingham Palace spokesman said. “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel.”

The guest list for the funeral will be limited to 30 in line with government guidelines, meaning attendees will wear masks.