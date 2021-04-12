close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final moments

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final moments

Prince Harry’s looming guilt over missing out on Prince Philip’s final moments has been revealed by a source.

The news was brought forward by a source that told Us Weekly, "Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person.”

The inside even shed light on the Queen’s desire to have her beloved Prince Harry by her side during trying times such as these and went on to say, “The Queen wants Harry to be there. Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, who he had a close bond with."

Latest News

More From Entertainment