Hailey Bieber touches on fears surrounding ‘inappropriate’ snaps

Hailey Bieber recently spilled the beans on her fears of being ‘inappropriately’ shot by paparazzi.



The star wore her heart on her sleeve on Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube series The Early Late Night Show.

There she was quoted saying, “Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don't understand it and I feel it's a really weird, invasive thing.”

"What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that's good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists that I understand."

Before concluding Hailey added how, "Paparazzi are notorious for taking photos of women coming out of their cars in a dress or skirt, and there are tons of different photos on the internet” and “they do it purposefully to embarrass them, is what it feels like."

