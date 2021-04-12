Prince Philip's final moments unveiled: 'It was as if someone took him by the hand'

Sophie Wessex paid a hearfelt tribute to Prince Philip after attending a church service

Prince Philip's final moments were unveiled by his daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex. The Duke of Edinburgh, she said, passed away peacefully and gently.



The Countess of Wessex, paying a hearfelt tribute to her father-in-law after attending a church service, told reporters that Philip's final moments on Friday were "very peaceful."



"It was right for him," she told ITV News. "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

"Very, very peaceful. And that's all you want for somebody isn't it?" Sophie added.

A day before giving this insight, Sophie revealed how the Queen is dealing with the tragic death of Prince Philip.

She tearfully told reporters, "The Queen has been amazing."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place next Saturday on April 17 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.