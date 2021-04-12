‘James Franco is a sexual predator and Seth Rogen his enabler’: Charlyne Yi

American actor Charlyne Yi is blasting James Franco and Seth Rogen, terming the former a “sexual predator” and the latter his “enabler.”

Taking to Instagram, the House actor, 35, said she was bribed by producers when she tried to walk out of 2017-released film, The Disaster Artist, because of Franco—who directed the film and starred in it alongside Rogen.

“When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” she said on Instagram.

“I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a [expletive] sexual predator,” she added.



She went on to say that Rogen, 38, was the producer of the film and “he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit.”

Yi also mentioned in her Instagram post that an SNL sketch that Rogen performed “enabling Franco … Right after Franco was caught.”

In 2014, Franco had allegedly contacted a 17-year-old girl for a hotel meet-up, before the 2018 report came out in which five women—four of which were his acting students—accused him of sexual misconduct.