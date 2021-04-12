‘James Franco is a sexual predator and Seth Rogen his enabler’: Charlyne Yi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actor Charlyne Yi is blasting James Franco and Seth Rogen, terming the former a “sexual predator” and the latter his “enabler.”
Taking to Instagram, the House actor, 35, said she was bribed by producers when she tried to walk out of 2017-released film, The Disaster Artist, because of Franco—who directed the film and starred in it alongside Rogen.
“When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role,” she said on Instagram.
“I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a [expletive] sexual predator,” she added.
She went on to say that Rogen, 38, was the producer of the film and “he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit.”
Yi also mentioned in her Instagram post that an SNL sketch that Rogen performed “enabling Franco … Right after Franco was caught.”
In 2014, Franco had allegedly contacted a 17-year-old girl for a hotel meet-up, before the 2018 report came out in which five women—four of which were his acting students—accused him of sexual misconduct.