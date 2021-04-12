Ben Affleck still cares of her former lovelady Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged in 2002 before the pair called it off in 2004, seemed to begin a new journey after 17 years.

The Batman star could not control his feelings and praised his ex's work ethic and looks. The dashing star Ben Affleck appeared to still carry a torch for former flame Jennifer Lopez.

Ben recently lavished praise on his ex for her work commitments and now a source has revealed his still cares for his former beau nearly two decades after their relationship ended.

The reporter said: "They had a red hot romance at one time and he still thinks about it."



It is also kearn that that the actor has made amends with the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer, 51, after admitting it was his fault their engagement broke down.