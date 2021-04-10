Who will attend Prince Philip's funeral?

The funeral of Prince Philip, will take place next week, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, announcing a stripped-back ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, and a return for exiled royal Prince Harry but not his wife, Meghan.

Royal officials said his funeral, which will be televised, will take place at 1400 GMT on Saturday, April 17 in St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London.

It will be preceded by a national minute´s silence.

Government guidelines restrict mourners to just 30 people and close attention has been paid to the pared-down guest list for the funeral, particularly whether the duke´s grandson Harry would attend.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also not be attending the funeral because of Covid restrictions, Downing Street said.



According to multiple reports, only close family members would attend the funeral of Prince Philip.



