'Top Gun: Maverick' to release in November

“Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise in the lead role has been delayed once again.

According to Paramount Pictures, the film that was due to be released in July has now been pushed to November.

The film was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit “Top Gun” will now debut in theaters on Nov. 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.



