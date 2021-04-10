close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

'Top Gun: Maverick' to release in November

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021

 “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise in the lead role  has been delayed once again.

According to Paramount Pictures, the film that was due to be released in July has now been pushed to  November.

The film  was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit “Top Gun” will now debut in theaters on Nov. 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.


