BTS’s Suga dishes on his similarity to cats: ‘They really do what they want’

BTS’s Suga recently got candid about his growing love for cats given the alleged resemblance he embodies.

The conversation around cats and Suga’s infamous similarity began after the host for A Fairy Tale interview with Suga asked, “Why do you think people tell you that you’re like a cat?”

There the singer started off by listing all of the stereotypical characteristics for cats and admitted, “Because cats don’t like to be bothered, they never do what they don’t want to do and only do what they want. (sic)

He even added, “I think it’s because of those characteristics I love cats” plus “they don’t bother you. I guess people say that I’m a cat because we share those characteristics.” (sic)



