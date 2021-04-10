close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

BTS’s Suga dishes on his similarity to cats: ‘They really do what they want’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021
BTS’s Suga dishes on his similarity to cats: ‘They really do what they want’

BTS’s Suga recently got candid about his growing love for cats given the alleged resemblance he embodies.

The conversation around cats and Suga’s infamous similarity began after the host for A Fairy Tale interview with Suga asked, “Why do you think people tell you that you’re like a cat?”

There the singer started off by listing all of the stereotypical characteristics for cats and admitted, “Because cats don’t like to be bothered, they never do what they don’t want to do and only do what they want. (sic)

He even added, “I think it’s because of those characteristics I love cats” plus “they don’t bother you. I guess people say that I’m a cat because we share those characteristics.” (sic)


Latest News

More From Entertainment