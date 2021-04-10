Queen Elizabeth 'absolutely heartbroken' over Prince Philip's passing away

Queen Elizabeth is feeling devastated over the loss of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth is trying to cope up with the fact that her 'strength and stay' for life, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, is no more in this world.



Accoridng to a royal insider, the 94-year-old monarch is feeling devastated over the loss of her husband of 73 years.

The insider quoted by Closer Weekly, the Queen is 'absolutely heartbroken.'

“Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source said shortly after Philip’s death was announced.

Even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the insider said, the Queen has been in contact with the couple’s four children, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, as well as grandson Prince Harry, “who are all devastated.”

Revealing about Philip's funeral service, the source said, "The funeral arrangements are already being put into place."

“Prince Philip’s funeral will be small and he’ll be buried at Windsor Castle. Due to COVID restrictions, only a select few will attend," they added.