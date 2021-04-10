Prince Edward reflects on Prince Philip's lifelong service in heartwarming tribute

Prince Edward is all set to assume the title of the Duke of Edinburgh after Philip's demise

Prince Edward reflected on his father, Prince Philip's life dedicated to public service in a heartwarming tribute.



The Earl of Wessex, who is all set to assume the title of the Duke of Edinburgh after Philip's demise, said he will always remember his father by the work he did for humanity.

Talking about the success of his and Queen Elizabeth's 73 years of marriage, Edward revealed, "My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours as well and all the events overseas.



"To have someone that you confide in and smile about some things that you couldn't perhaps smile about in public is very, very important. To be able to share that with somebody is immensely important," the youngest of Queen's children said.

"I'll remember my father in a number of different ways, both in what he's done in his public life, for all the organizations that he's supported and influenced. Obviously, as my father and husband to my mother, all the work that is done there, as a family we'll probably always remember that more than anything else," the Earl of Wessex added.

In terms of their father-son relationship, he said, "I probably remember him as any son, hopefully, remembers their father, as someone who was always there, who was always encouraging, but actually never pushing. So, I'm sure along the way, I've probably disappointed him in some ways, but I hope in other ways, surprised him."