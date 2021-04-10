close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
April 10, 2021

Jannat Mirza becomes most-followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok

Sat, Apr 10, 2021
Jannat Mirza becomes most-followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok

Jannat Mirza has crossed 14 million followers on TikTok, becoming the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on any social media platform.

Mirza reached the milestone on the video-sharing social networking service recently.

Jannat Mirza, who hails from Faisalabad, is following only 16 people on TikTok.

Mirza has also amassed over two million followers on Instagram where she often shares her TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, she recently made her debut in the mainstream entertainment industry when she appeared in a music video.

The video of the Punjabi song titled Shayar has received over 16 million views on YouTube. 

