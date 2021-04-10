‘Friends’: Photos leaked as stars come together for reunion episode

Fans have anxiously been waiting to see the Friends reunion take place since quite some time.



And while the COVID-19 global pandemic halted production last year, the cast and crew of the beloved nineties iconic sitcom came together for the filming of the special episode, photos of which have now started circulating.

Fans who were able to attend the reunion episode shared photos of the set as actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer looked back at their Friends days while seated on the iconic Central Perk couch in front of the fountain from the theme song.

Check out the backstage leaks:







