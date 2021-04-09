World leaders react to Prince Philip death

LONDON: Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.



Here are some reactions to his passing:

- Britain -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip´s "extraordinary life and work", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband´s death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip´s public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths," he said, hailing his environmental work.

- Ireland -

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip´s death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

- Australia -

Australia´s Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in his country after the passing of Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

- Germany -

Germany´s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Philip a loyal servant to the United Kingdom who "lived a long life of service to his country".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

- European Union -

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

- Malta -

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was "truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often".

"Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @RoyalFamily," he said on Twitter.

- Sweden -

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Philip´s death, calling him "a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued".

"His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all," he said in a statement.

- US -

Former US president George W. Bush said Philip had represented his country "with dignity", honouring his "remarkable life".

"He devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

"He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

- UNESCO -

The head of UNESCO tweeted her "sincere condolences" to the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip´s death.

"His Royal Highness Philip was a pillar of English modern history and a strong advocate of Planet action through the Duke of Edinburgh Conservation Award. He will be missed," Audrey Azoulay said on Twitter.