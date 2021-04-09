Prince William, Kate Middleton grieved over death of Prince Philip

British Royal couple Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton expressed grief over the death of Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle.



British Royal family announced the demise of Prince Philip on its official Instagram and Twitter handles.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement further said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also retweeted the same statement to mourn the death.

The Royal couple also shared Prince Philip’s throwback photo on their official Instagram Story.