Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid flaunt enviable physiques as they appear with newborn princes Khai

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid enjoyed some family time in New York on Thursday as they appeared together with sweet baby Khai.



Gigi, who welcomed her first child in September, amazed people with her stunning look as she appeared pushing her little pride and joy along in a stroller.

During her latest outing, the 25-year-old model showed off her shapely legs in a pair of dull purple bike shorts that matched her cozy-looking sweater .



Zayn Malik's darling pulled her famous locks back into a tight bun, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

On the other hand, Bella, 24, donned an open sky blue button-down shirt and brown leather vest over a tight white top to show off her grace. She let her hair down to give a perfect look to he personality, adding a splash of glitz to her look with gold drop earrings.

Both model sisters Gigi and Bella mesmerised fans during the latest outing as hey grabbed a family time in the town.