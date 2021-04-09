Britney Spears receives Covid vaccine with beau Sam Asghari: 'Feeling fine'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears has confirmed that she got the Covid-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday.
The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Friday and shard a video to confirm tat she's feeling great after receiving the vaccine.
The singer's boyfriend asked Spears to share her opinion about the vaccine. She responded as saying: "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."
The lovebirds fave each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine Great success High-five !!!!!"
Britney Spears' video about getting vaccinated came several days after Mariah Carey shared a video of herself receiving a dose.