Britney Spears receives Covid vaccine with beau Sam Asghari: 'Feeling fine'

Britney Spears has confirmed that she got the Covid-19 vaccine alongside her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday.

The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Friday and shard a video to confirm tat she's feeling great after receiving the vaccine.

The singer's boyfriend asked Spears to share her opinion about the vaccine. She responded as saying: "The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she responded. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The lovebirds fave each other a high-five. Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine Great success High-five !!!!!"

Britney Spears' video about getting vaccinated came several days after Mariah Carey shared a video of herself receiving a dose.