Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Farhan Akhtar reportedly filming for 'Ms Marvel'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is filming for a Marvel Studios upcoming movie in Thailand, Indian media reported.

According to Indian Express, it was yet to be known whether it is a full-fledged film or a Disney series. Details of Farhan's role in the film were also not available with the Indian media.

The report said that Farhan has left for Bangkok where he is stationed with an international cast and crew.

It also hinted that the actor might be working on Ms Marvel whose additional filming was expected to take place in Thailand.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim Marvel superhero to have her own comic series.

The series is expected to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.

