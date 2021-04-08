Osman Khalid Butt expresses his views about PM Imran's remarks on rape and modesty

Osman Khalid Butt on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest remarks about rape and and modesty.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The outrage and discourse is about victim-blaming, claims that not every man has the 'willpower' to contain his urge for sexual violence, and linking rape to temptation & not a violent display of power/oppression."

The actor called on the government to "fix the laws. Police the streets; make them safe."

The actor continued, "Bring all perpetrators to justice. 'There are at least 11 rape cases reported in Pakistan daily with over 22,000 cases reported to police across the country in the last 6 yrs (official statistics). Only 77 accused have been convicted which comprise 0.3% of the total figure."



