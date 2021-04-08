Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers reveal secret facts about relationship in live session

Aaron Rodgers talked about how getting engaged to Shailene Woodley has been as an experience for him

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have been swooning over each other after revealing that they will tie the knot very soon.



The MVP quarterback and the actress recently took part in an Instagram live session together wherein they revealed some interesting facts about their bond.



When the couple's dog came in during the session, Aaron tried to shoo the dog away, which prompted Shailene to ask the viewers a question.

“Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?” the actress said while laughing.

Earlier, Aaron talked about how getting engaged to Shailene has been as an experience for him.

"I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Aaron shared during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

“Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year,” he continued.